Leonard Scalzo

Leonard Donald Scalzo of Spooner passed away on May 26, 2021, at the age of 66.
Leonard was born in Shell Lake to Donald and Alice (Lane) Scalzo on November 16, 1954. He married Colleen (Bartle) on August 28, 1982, and they have treasured 38 years together as a couple and as best friends.
His work put him on the road many miles each week, and he truly enjoyed driving the open road and just sightseeing. They loved traveling, even if it was just a day trip, and hoped for many more years of visiting the country together in retirement.
They were known to attend various youth sporting events and made a special effort to be present at games played by nieces and nephews (many of whom were cousins or not related at all) who called him Uncle Leonard, Gun, Leo, and Len. He was a kind, gentle, and loving man who was loved, respected and trusted by adults and children alike. He had a subtle sense of humor and was a man of few words, but when he did speak, people found wisdom and humor in what he had to say.
Right out of high school he started a job at Rick’s Wholesale in Spooner where he was made warehouse manager. In 1985 Tri-Mart Corp of Menomonie purchased the business, and Leonard continued working for them until his retirement on April 30, 2021. During his 48-year career he met new people nearly every day, the majority of whom he considered friends. He truly loved his work as a salesman, and for months after making the decision to retire he dreaded the final sales routes and the need to tell his customers good-bye. These people had become extended family to him.
Leonard’s greatest hobby in the past 20 years was being a part of the Military Vehicle Preservation Group, and he actually owned three historic military vehicles himself. His favorite vehicle was his 1955 M170 front-line ambulance, complete with a mannequin and an IV bottle. He was extremely proud of that vehicle and the good friends who helped him restore it.
Leonard will be deeply missed by his wife, Colleen; mother, Alice; brothers, Frank (Penny) and Tim Scalzo of Spooner; father-in-law, Loren Bartle. (Leonard’s in-laws have so much love and respect for him they consider Leonard their own son/brother, too.) Leonard is also survived by nieces and nephews, Gabe (Betsy) Scalzo, Tim Scalzo, Shawn Dezek, Jeremy (Christina) Dezek, Shauna Schneider, Dani Bartle (Joe Lynn), Jeremy Sandstrom, Jason (Coral) Sandstrom, Missy (Juan) Baltazar, Brandon (Libby Root) Bartle, Breanna (Andrew) Osmundson, Kierra Bartle, Mara Bartle, and Blake Bartle; as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, plus many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Leonard is preceded in death by his father, Donald Scalzo; sister, Nancy Scalzo; grandparents; and his mother-in-law, Dianne Bartle, who especially loved and admired him.
A time of visitation in honor of Leonard will be held on Wednesday, June 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Spooner Funeral Home.
The family intends to make a donation in Leonard’s memory to Spooner Cardinals/Merchant Park for designated improvements.
Online memories and or condolences for Leonard may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
