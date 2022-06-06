It is with great sadness that we, her children, announce that our mother, Leona Marie Ingbretson, born on April 8, 1922, passed away as a centenarian being age 100+ on May 27, 2022, at the Orange Park Medical Center, Orange Park, Florida, of natural causes. Leona is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Mary Rogers of Cable, Wisconsin. She is also preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Clarence Hans Ingbretson, known as Bud, in 1992 at Springbrook, Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her sister Margaret Westphal of Springbrook, Wisconsin, and her brother Frederick Rogers of Denver, Colorado, and daughter-in-law, Paulette Ingbretson, wife of son Rodney Ingbretson.
Leona is survived by her three children, daughter, RaeMarie (Uno) Lund of Jacksonville, Florida, her son Conrad (Esther) Ingbretson of Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, and her son Rodney Ingbretson of Springbrook, Wisconsin. Leona also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Kristie (Darryl) Dayton, Harmony (Matt) Pace, Julia Madsen and Justin (Ruth) Ingbretson, Leona was a great-grandmother to Tyler (Christina) Dayton, Hailey (Chase) Cook and Ava Rutzinski. Happily, Leona was the great-great-grandmother to Dakota Dayton, Eleanor Dayton and Grayson Dayton. Also surviving are three siblings, a brother George Rogers, sister Barbara Johnson, and sister Francis (Ron) Haugan.
