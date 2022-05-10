Lenora Nell ‘Sug’ Lee

Dec. 19, 1933-April 17, 2022

DECATUR - Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend Lenora Nell “Sug” Lee passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, after struggling with Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

To plant a tree in memory of Lenora Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments