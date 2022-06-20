Leila Cyrice Lehmann

Leila Cyrice Lehmann, 84, of Shell Lake, passed away on Sunday, June 12. She was born at home on August 16, 1937, in Spooner, WI, to Cyril and Leila (Ashley) Christiansen. She moved with her family to Shell Lake in third grade, graduated from Shell Lake High School and remained in Shell Lake until her death. She married Dean Lehmann in 1953 and later divorced.

Leila was a member of the Shell Lake United Methodist church for about 70 years and was a longtime member of their choir. She worked at the Shell Lake clinic for nearly thirty years as a medical billing specialist while raising her five children. She loved flowers of all varieties and motorcycle trips with her friend Jim.

