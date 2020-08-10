Lawrence Reynolds, 83, of Dewey Township passed away on August 4, 2020.
Lawrence was born on February 9, 1937, to Margaret Allen and Eugene Reynolds in Sandstone, Minnesota. He married the love of his life, Lydia Arbuckle, on June 26, 1963. With this unite, they had six children: Laura (Darryl) Moose, Tamara (Michael) Hegge, William (Gina Kasik) Reynolds, Derek Reynolds (deceased), Rebecca (Douglas "JR" Summer) Reynolds, and Dustin Reynolds.
They gained a foster son, David "Holmes" St. John, who they loved as if he were their biological son. They have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lawrence loved to be outdoors. He was a volunteer fireman and mechanic for most of his life. He enjoyed bowling, coaching a women's softball team, mowing lawns, watching baseball, football, basketball, and old Western (John Wayne) movies, going to the casino, and spending time with all of his loved ones.
Lawrence is survived by his children Laura, Tamara, William, Rebecca, David, and Dustin; his sisters, Pearl Ann, Nora, and half-sister, Girlie; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Lydia “DeeDee”; infant son; granddaughter, Sheelah Weaver; and brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Aug. 7, at the St. Croix Tribal Center in Hertel with Francis Songetay officiating. He was laid to rest next to his wife, Lydia, at Sand Lake Cemetery. Pall bearers were Cheyenne Reynolds, Brennen Moose, Tyrone Moose, Terrell Johnson, Nicholas Veydin, and Koner Lamson. Honorary pall bearers were George “Bubba” Reynolds Jr., Don Taylor, David Holmes, Tristen Oustigoff, Frank Taylor, Robert Rambo, and Jalen Lamson.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
