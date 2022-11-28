...BRIEF PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON...
A band of snow stretched from near Bigfork to Grand Rapids, MN to
Siren, WI at 1140 AM and was moving north-northeast at 25 mph.
Through 2 pm the band of snow will impact Grand Rapids, Hibbing,
Virginia, Floodwood, Duluth, Aitkin, McGregor, Moose Lake,
Hinckley, Cloquet, Superior, Solon Springs, Siren, Minong, and
Spooner. Roadways affected include US Highway between Cook, MN and
Spooner, WI, Minnesota Highway 210 between Duluth and Aitkin, US
Highway 2 between Grand Rapids and Duluth to Maple, WI, and I-35
between Duluth and Pine City.
Visibility as low as one-quarter mile and snow accumulation on
roads are expected. Be prepared for reduced visibility and snow
covered and slippery roads. Slow down and allow extra time when
traveling.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY LATE EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow remains possible. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 7 inches possible. Locally higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches
possible in Ashland and Iron counties.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday late evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Lawrence “Pete” Pedersen, age 80, of Spooner, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Lawrence Holger Pedersen was born February 5, 1942, in Elgin, IL, the son of Holger and Ellen (Hacker) Pedersen. Pete grew up in Elgin, IL, with his three sisters, who called him Larry. After high school, Pete joined the U.S. Navy on February 14, 1962, and served his country until his honorable discharge on February 8, 1964. Pete moved to Spooner, WI, with his longtime friend Jim Reynolds, who had just bought Ma & Pa’s Resort. Soon after arriving in Spooner, he met and married Carolyn Rizzo. Pete spent the next 46 years being a husband, provider and father to Carolyn and her four children, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he loved every minute of it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.