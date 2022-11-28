Lawrence ‘Pete’ Pedersen

Lawrence “Pete” Pedersen, age 80, of Spooner, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.

Lawrence Holger Pedersen was born February 5, 1942, in Elgin, IL, the son of Holger and Ellen (Hacker) Pedersen. Pete grew up in Elgin, IL, with his three sisters, who called him Larry. After high school, Pete joined the U.S. Navy on February 14, 1962, and served his country until his honorable discharge on February 8, 1964. Pete moved to Spooner, WI, with his longtime friend Jim Reynolds, who had just bought Ma & Pa’s Resort. Soon after arriving in Spooner, he met and married Carolyn Rizzo. Pete spent the next 46 years being a husband, provider and father to Carolyn and her four children, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he loved every minute of it.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Pedersen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments