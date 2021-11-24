Lawrence Michel

Lawrence (Larry) Michel, 93, passed peacefully into his next adventure Nov. 19, 2021, with less than $5 in his pocket, as he wished. He wanted to spend every last nickel and slide into heaven saying wow, what a ride!
He will be remembered for his practical jokes, stories of life on the farm in Mackey Valley, entertaining friends and family playing bartender – making the best Brandy Old Fashioneds! He was an instigator of fun for his seven children, who grew up all over the Midwest, his eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He loved to make people laugh, and it has been said, if you didn’t have fun with Larry, there was something wrong with you!
The love of his life, Helen, supported most of his antics, correcting when necessary. They were married for 73 years, meeting in Spooner, Wisconsin, when he spontaneously serenaded her on her 17th birthday. She moved with him through graduate school at the University of Minnesota, first jobs at Hamm's brewery, the Emporium, and then on to Stevens Point with Hardware Mutual Insurance Company (later Sentry Insurance). This was a start of 37 years in sales and sales management that took them to Madison, Wisconsin, Lexington, Kentucky, Kansas City, Kansas, Rockford, Illinois, and back to Stevens Point.
He retired, built his home “up north” on beautiful Des Moines Lake, and spent winters on the ocean in Satellite Beach, Florida. He golfed, walked five miles a day on the beach, was an official whale watcher, danced at any opportunity, and made friends wherever he went.
Larry was a proud veteran of the US Navy, joining at age 17 as a pharmacist mate third class. He traveled to San Diego, Seattle, Adak, Alaska, and across the lower 48 escorting patients to hospitals closer to their homes.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, the Elks, and Tau Kappa Epsilon.
He was one of a kind, loved by all, and will be greatly missed. He will always be a part of us. “Rest in peace. We love you.”
He is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Terri (Jeff Laramie), Mark (Jill), Judy (Efrian) Arizpe, Cindy (Armin) Nebel, David, Steve (Kristine), and Dan (Charlotte); his sister, Kathleen (Jack) Brown; and sister-in-law, Elaine (Dick) Michel.
He is predeceased by his brothers, George, Father Eugene, Dick; his sister, Marion (Barney) Honer; and his daughter-in-law, Diane (David).
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday. Dec. 7, at Saint Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Parish church, Madison, Wisconsin. For the safety of everyone, face masks are required.
