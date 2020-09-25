Larry Tucker

Larry Allen Tucker, 58, a resident of Sarona, passed away unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2020.
Larry was born in Maywood, Illinois, and was raised in Elmwood Park, Illinois. He moved to the Sarona area with his family as a youngster. He had a passion for hunting and fishing. Larry worked for Northland Cranberry Marsh, built Roll-A-Docks, and was a self-employed mechanic.
Larry will be remembered for his zest of life and will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.
Larry is survived by his son, Colton; brothers Bob and Randy (Debbie); sister-in-law, Diane; and nieces, Lindsey and Samantha.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Richard; mother, Doris; sister, Christine; and brother, Richard Jr.
Due to the current health crisis, no immediate services are planned. A celebration of Larry’s life will occur at a later date with interment at Madge Evergreen Cemetery.
Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
