Larry Lee Campbell

Larry Lee Campbell, 68, of Trego, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his home. He was born February 7, 1954, in Spooner, WI, to Glen and Charlotte (Anderson) Campbell.

He was married in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake on September 27, 1986, to Pamela Schuster.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments