Larry Hanson

Larry Helmer Hanson, born on October 11, 1941 in Hayward was a longtime resident of the Springbrook area. He passed away on September, 14, 2020, in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Larry was the youngest child born to Helmer and Mabel Hanson. He grew up on a family farm in Springbrook with his six brothers and two sisters. Growing up in Northwest Wisconsin, he quickly learned to love the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter throughout most of his lifetime.
He is the father of five children, grandfather of 10, and a great-grandfather of four.
Larry united in marriage to his wife, Judy, on September 22, 1990, and they later moved to South Dakota where he lived out the rest of his life.
Larry will always be remembered for his love for the outdoors and cherishing his moments with his family.
Arrangements for his service have been set up through Spooner Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at Spooner Funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 1:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service held after at 3 p.m.
