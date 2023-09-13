Larry Charles Block

Larry Charles Block, 58, of Minong, WI, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, with his family by his side.

He was born in Two Harbors, MN, to Harold “Buck” and Sheila (Rein) Block. Larry graduated from Northwood High School in 1983, where he enjoyed wrestling, weightlifting, football and baseball.

