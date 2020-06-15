Larry Blaylock

Larry A. Blaylock of Shell Lake passed away on June 9, 2020, at the age of 65.
He was born on April 16, 1955, and raised in Northern Wisconsin an avid hunter and fisherman. His trophy collection demonstrates what a skilled hunter he was, but his real success was in the number of young family members that he took under his wing and mentored. There is nothing that he would enjoy more than being in the deer stand or a boat with a grandchild, niece, or nephew.
He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 11 years, Angie Blaylock; his daughters and son-in laws, Kristin and Peter Kasinskas and Megan and Mike Zdyb; and Grandpa’s greatest joy, his grandchildren, Olivia, Maddie, Linken, and Karlee. He also leaves behind his sisters, Sandy (Matt) Vesper and Gwen (Bob) Rettenmund; his brother, Ira Blaylock; and many other relatives.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Marcella and Donald Blaylock; his brother, Richard Blaylock; and his son, Grant Blaylock.
A celebration of life event will be held at the home of his daughter Kristin Kasinskas on June 27 from noon to 4 p.m. For more information on this event: Kristin Kasinskas, kristinkasinskas@gmail.com.
