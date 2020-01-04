La Mont D. Nelson passed on December 29, 2019, at Essentia Health-Duluth. He was born on March 31, 1939, in La Crosse to Bertha Johnson and Harley Nelson.

La Mont served in the Navy from 1962 to 1965. He drove ambulance, and he served on the fire department for 25 years. He did welding for a living out of his garage.

La Mont married Susan Love on January 3, 1959. There were married 51 years.

La Mont is survived by sisters, Delores Hahn, Charlotte Pearson, and Peggy Featherly; brothers, Peter, Floyd, Gene, and Dan Nelson; brother-in-law, Wally Love; sister-in-law, Mary Castsle; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his wife and both parents.

Arrangements will be made at a later date. Monetary memorials may be sent to Delores Hahn, W6020 W 77 #B, Minong, WI 54859.

