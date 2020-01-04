La Mont D. Nelson passed on December 29, 2019, at Essentia Health-Duluth. He was born on March 31, 1939, in La Crosse to Bertha Johnson and Harley Nelson.
La Mont served in the Navy from 1962 to 1965. He drove ambulance, and he served on the fire department for 25 years. He did welding for a living out of his garage.
La Mont married Susan Love on January 3, 1959. There were married 51 years.
La Mont is survived by sisters, Delores Hahn, Charlotte Pearson, and Peggy Featherly; brothers, Peter, Floyd, Gene, and Dan Nelson; brother-in-law, Wally Love; sister-in-law, Mary Castsle; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his wife and both parents.
Arrangements will be made at a later date. Monetary memorials may be sent to Delores Hahn, W6020 W 77 #B, Minong, WI 54859.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.