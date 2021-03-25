Kurt Rouse

Kurt William Rouse, 56, of Trego died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Kurt was born on May 4, 1964, to Kenneth and Lenora Rouse of Spooner. After graduating from Spooner High School in 1982, Kurt attended Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College – Superior and earned a degree in electronics.
Kurt worked for Stromberg Carlson, Northwest Telephone, and then CenturyTel before retiring. Kurt enjoyed the outdoors, motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and had a lifelong love for dogs. Kurt enjoyed spending time camping and playing games with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Kurt was always the Monopoly and Cribbage champion.
Kurt is survived by his canine pal, Hobbs; parents, Ken and Lenora Rouse; sisters, Kathy (Terry) McNitt and Brenda (Tom) Dylla; nieces and nephews, Chad (Heidi) McNitt, Kristy (Ken) Gillette, and Maxwell, Troye, and Maddie Dylla; great-nieces and nephews, Macey, Jack and Kailyn McNitt, and Kameryn Ruder.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Spooner Funeral Home, 306 Rusk St., Spooner. Visitation at 10 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Kurt’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
