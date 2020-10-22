Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM CONTINUES... .SNOW, LOCALLY HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING AND GRADUALLY END FROM WEST TO EAST THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. LAKE EFFECT SNOW MAY LINGER OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN FRIDAY MORNING AND ADVISORY EXTENSIONS MAY BE NEEDED. WARM AIR IS STILL FORECAST TO WRAP INTO THE SYSTEM OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND THERE IS A CHANCE OF FREEZING RAIN FOR A TIME THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. HAVE ALSO REPLACED THE WINTER STORM WARNINGS OVER THE TWIN PORTS WITH A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. THE LATE START TO THE SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER SNOW AMOUNTS FOR THESE AREAS INTO THE 1 TO 5 INCH RANGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...BURNETT AND WASHBURN COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&