Klaus Schweissinger, 89, passed on October 14, 2020, at Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake.
Klaus was born in Germany on January 7, 1931, to Friedrich and Ann (Feller) Schweissinger.
He immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1960 to live the American Dream.
Klaus owned a machine shop until he retired in Spooner because he loved to fish. He was a hardworking man, a great father, and better grandfather. He was loved dearly, and he will be greatly missed.
Klaus is survived by his daughter, Sabine McBride; granddaughters, Alexandria McBride and Samantha McBride; longtime companion, Barbara Ganz; and brother, Dietrich Schweissinger.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, there will be no memorial service at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Klaus’ family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
