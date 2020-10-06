Kevin Degner, a resident of Lexington, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2020, at the age of 54.
Kevin was born in Shell Lake on March 16, 1966, to Leona Tetzloff and John Degner. He graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1984 and remained in the area for many years before relocating to Lexington, North Carolina.
Kevin was a devoted father and avid hunter. He enjoyed woodworking and anything outdoors. He often could be found outside enjoying a fire and tinkering around on his next project. He was also a problem-solver who often took on a variety of projects to solve. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Lori Degner (Burkhart); his children, Ashley (Eric) Faircloth, Levi Cook, Nicholas (Christen) Degner, and Dustin (Krysta) Degner; his grandchildren, Greyson Faircloth, Nora Cook, Whitson Cook, Lillian Degner, Waylon Degner, Elijah Degner, and Jackson Degner; and his siblings, Sherry (Eugene) Kasten, Raymond (Jacque) Degner, Don Degner, Ruth (John) Hartzell, Thomas (Barb) Degner, Bonnie (Dave) Fox, Bill (Barb) Degner, Debra Degner, and Steven (Linda) Degner; and also many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, Leona and John Degner; his brother, James Degner; and his grandson, Levi Degner.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
