Kenwood S. Paffel, 80, of Spooner died on March 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Kenwood Stephen Paffel, son of Joseph and Irma Paffel, was born in Shell Lake in their family home on November 2, 1940. Their family lived in the Washburn County area until Kenwood was an adolescent, when they moved to Minneapolis in pursuit of work. His schooling ranged from Lincoln Country School to graduating from De La Salle Catholic High School in Minneapolis.
Kenwood was drafted into the Army where he served for two years in Texas and Florida. He then began his lifelong career of operating heavy equipment and driving truck. He retired after 26 years of working for the Washburn County Highway Department.
Kenwood married Kathleen Jellen on April 4, 1970, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner. They lived in Blaine, Minnesota, for their first seven years of marriage. From there they moved back to his childhood homestead in Beaver Brook and built their family home. There they raised their five children, instilling a love for family, faith, hard work, and outdoor living. Many hours were spent in the woods cutting firewood and collecting sap for maple syrup. His most treasured role in life was being “Papa” to his grandchildren. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Kenwood is survived by his loving spouse, Kathleen; admiring children, Steve Paffel, Jeff (Ann) Paffel, Jennifer (Steve) Hoecherl, Joshua Paffel, and Benjamin (Laura) Paffel; adoring grandchildren, Adeline, Braedon, Evelyn, Kamryn, Roman, Olivia, Gracelyn, Maxwell, and Jayce; as well as brother, Richard Paffel; sisters, Jeanette Anderson, Maryann (Doug) Mattson, and Sandra Lewis; brother-in-law, David Jellen; sisters-in-law, Diane Moravec, Marianne Paffel, and Linda (Bo) Stevens; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Joe; sisters-in-law, Ruth Paffel and Pat Jellen; and brother-in-law, Jerry Anderson.
Visitation will be at Spooner Funeral Home on Monday, March 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date with burial at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Steve Paffel, Jeff Paffel, Joshua Paffel, Benjamin Paffel, Steve Hoecherl, Braedon Hoecherl, Roman Paffel, and Maxwell Paffel.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Kenwood’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
