Kenneth W. Harmon, age 78, of Spooner, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Essentia, St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN.
Kenneth William Harmon was born May 21, 1943, in Rice Lake, WI, the son of Kenneth J. and Evelyn (Falk) Harmon. He was raised in Spooner and graduated from Spooner High School. After high school, Ken went to work for his father as a parts delivery driver. Ken joined the U.S. Army on October 15, 1961, and served honorably until his discharged on August 10, 1962. After his time in the service, Ken worked in Spooner for the school bus company as a mechanic. On May 25, 1963, Ken was joined in marriage to Carleen Root. In November of 1969, Ken and Carleen started Harmons Mobile, which they operated for several years. In 1973, they built Harmons Service Center, where Ken started focusing on chainsaw repair. Ken would operate this business for the rest of his life. He greatly enjoyed cutting wood and even sold firewood to others. He also used his mechanical abilities to make his own tractor and wood splitter from parts. He also enjoyed hunting deer and fishing and was a gun enthusiast. He was a supporter of Ducks Unlimited and Whitetails Unlimited. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner.
