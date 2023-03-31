...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph creating blowing snow.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett and Washburn
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Retired Lt. Col. Kenneth Richard Fosgate, 94, resident of Minong, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior. He was born on April 5, 1928, in Plymouth, NY, the son of Cecil St. Mark and Lila Belle (Harrington) Fosgate.
Throughout his life of almost 95 years, he was the perfect example of love of country. Some of his distinguished 24-plus-years career in the United States Air Force included teaching Officer Training School at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX, Cigli AFB in Izmir, Turkey, Commander of Osceola AFB in Osceola, WI, Thule AFB in Thule, Greenland, Commander of Det 333 in Tehran, Iran, and Yokota AFB in Tokyo, Japan.
