Kenneth Richard Fosgate

Retired Lt. Col. Kenneth Richard Fosgate, 94, resident of Minong, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior. He was born on April 5, 1928, in Plymouth, NY, the son of Cecil St. Mark and Lila Belle (Harrington) Fosgate.

Throughout his life of almost 95 years, he was the perfect example of love of country. Some of his distinguished 24-plus-years career in the United States Air Force included teaching Officer Training School at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX, Cigli AFB in Izmir, Turkey, Commander of Osceola AFB in Osceola, WI, Thule AFB in Thule, Greenland, Commander of Det 333 in Tehran, Iran, and Yokota AFB in Tokyo, Japan.

