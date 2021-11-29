Kenneth Paffel

Kenneth M. Paffel, of Spooner passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the home of his loving sister, Brenda, surrounded by family.
Kenneth Marshall Paffel was born on January 10, 1946, at the family homestead in Crystal Lake to Henry D. Paffel and Norma B (Britt). He spent the first eight years on the family homestead in Crystal Lake before moving to the Paffel family farm two miles north of Spooner where he spent his entire life.
Kenny was a hard worker and loved to keep busy. He spent his working years cutting and hauling wood for many people and was always eager to help where he could. Kenny was very involved with the Rolling Hills Snowmobile Club for many years. He took great pride in helping to maintain the snowmobile and ATV trails of Washburn County. Kenny was overjoyed in receiving awards and much deserved recognition from the Club for his involvement. Kenny was known for cruising these trails around the area on his John Deere gator with his regular daily stops.
He could be found and heard at any of his favorite places, making friends with everyone he encountered. He touched many lives with his bright smile, warm hugs, and a loud “How you doin’?” He was a joyful man who loved large and will be dearly missed by many in the communities of Spooner and Trego.
Kenneth is survived by his siblings, Brenda (Allen) Zaloudek of Sarona, Kathy (Arlyn) Helm of Cameron, Marilyn Paffel of New Richmond, and John Bevan of La Canada Flintridge, California; countless nieces and nephews with many fun memories of the favorite “Uncle Kenny.”
Kenneth was proceeded in death by his parents, Henry and Norma Paffel; brothers, Anthony “Tony” Paffel and Lawrence Paffel; and sister, Constance “Connie” Bevan.
Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Spooner Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. The funeral procession to the cemetery will be led by Kenny’s gator following the service, then everyone will gather for a celebration of his life at the Prime in Trego, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rolling Hills Snowmobile/ATV Club.
Please leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
