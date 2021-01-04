Kenneth Hanson

Kenneth Raymond Hanson passed away on December 24, 2020.
Ken was born on August 15, 1947, in Shell Lake to Raymond and Frances (Thurber) Hanson. Shortly after graduating high school in 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years, including a deployment to Vietnam as an air traffic controller in 1968.
He married Pamela Leckel on December 9, 1967, in Spooner.
After his time in the military, he worked various jobs and finally settled on a 34-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. He first worked as a contract mail hauler and then moved to Superior in 1981, where he worked assorted positions at the main post office in Duluth. He retired from there in 2012 and enjoyed several years of retirement before passing away on Christmas Eve, 2020.
Ken and Pam were blessed with two children, Kelly Ann and Derrek Ray. He was a devoted father and a beloved grandfather of Dillon and Dustin Campbell, and Kyrstin and Andrew Hanson. In the later years, the importance of family was very evident.
He enjoyed riding his Goldwing motorcycle, which included trips around the country and weekend rides with his family and friends. He never missed a Packer or Brewer game and looked forward to the annual competitive and humorous Domino games at Christmas with his entire family. He will be missed by us all.
Ken is survived by his wife, Pamela, of 53 years; daughter, Kelly (Brian) Campbell; son, Derrek (Rebecca) Hanson; grandchildren, Dillon (Hannah) Campbell, Dustin Campbell, Kyrstin Hanson, and Andrew Hanson; brothers, Al (Kathy), Troy (Kathy), Rick (Linda), and Bruce (Tammy); sister, Joanne (Larry Albee); and many nieces and nephews.
He will be greeted in heaven by his mom and dad; his brother, Mike; his grandson, Lucas Hanson; granddaughter, Madeline Hanson; and by his Lord and Savior that he found nearing the end of his life.
A memorial service will follow later this spring at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
