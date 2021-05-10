Kelly Grimes, the unofficial “Mayor of Mac Lake,” passed away at her home on April 18, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Kelly was born on July 31, 1962, to Michael and Janet Grimes in Spooner. After graduating in 1980 from Batavia High School, she went on to study communications and music at St. Norbert College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1984.
Kelly marched with two drum and bugle corps during her teenage years. The Guardsmen and the Phantom Regiment shaped her strong work ethic and unending endurance.
After graduating from college, she landed a job in the music industry. Her time in the music industry allowed her to work with some of the biggest names in music at the time, including 13 tours with the Grateful Dead. Music was her soul. She worked in the industry until she returned to Mac Lake in 1991.
Kelly was the proprietor of the Mac Lake Tavern and a pillar of the local community. Throughout the years, Kelly supported many charitable fundraisers, and a visit to Mac Lake was an event folks will forever remember. She was loved by all who frequented Mac Lake.
Kelly's passions were hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, and her family.
In 2008, she met her wife, Debbie Knutsen. Kelly and Debbie were married in 2015.
She is survived by her wife, Debbie Knutsen; her sister, Quinn (Kip Welborn) Grimes; her sister, Erin Grimes; her brother, Christopher (Lisa) Grimes; her nieces, Natalie Welborn and Piper Grimes; and her nephew, Benjamin Grimes.
Kelly was predeceased in death by her parents.
Any memorial donations can be sent to: ABATE of Wisconsin, Region 6A, in care of Scott Moran, N6405 Lake Rd., Stone Lake, WI 54876, 715.699.9911 or Minong-Wascott Area Trail Club, 802 Railroad St., Minong, WI 54859, 715.466.5000.
