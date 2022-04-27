Kazuko Kresch

Kazuko Kresch, 89, town of Minong, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was born January 2, 1933, in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, Japan, daughter of Genmatsu Maeda and Mitsu Noguchi.

