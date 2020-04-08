Kay McShane

Kay Joyce Waggoner Vraniak McShane, 88, died on April 7, 2020, at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner. Kay was born to John and Alice Waggoner on March 24, 1932, in Spooner, and was one of 15 children.
The Waggoner family were longtime residents of Minong, and many tales are told about the adventures they had on their farm there. Kay graduated from Minong High School in just three years, in 1949. She enjoyed being a cheerleader and was quite an athlete, playing on the high school basketball and softball teams. She loved the outdoors, was an excellent shot, and was proud of the deer that she bagged over the years.
On June 25, 1949, Kay married Damian J. Vraniak, and to this union were born Damian, John (Jay), and Mark. On July 30, 1954, Damian passed away during heart surgery, leaving Kay a young widow. On November 5, 1955, Kay married another wonderful man, Kenneth G. McShane, with whom another son, Michael, was born. Ken passed away on April 22, 2019.
Kay had a head for business and over the years, along with Ken, owned and operated the Hayward Bakery, the Silver Lake Tavern, and the Minong Mini-Mart. Kay had a passion for renovating and decorating houses and spent many happy hours with Ken flipping houses, before that was a term.
Kay was not only beautiful on the outside, but more importantly, on the inside as well. She had an incredible sense of humor, and her spirited antics are legendary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and Kay and her sisters will always be remembered for dissolving in laughter on frequent occasions. She was tremendously proud of her sons and their families, and they brought her much joy.
Kay was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner for their wonderful care and compassion.
Kay is survived by her sons, Damian (Christina) Vraniak, Springbrook, John McShane, Dominican Republic, Mark (Laurie) McShane, Duluth, and Michael (Jean) McShane, Spooner; along with her brothers, Michael (Marge) Waggoner and Steve (Kitty) Waggoner of Minong.
Kay will be laid to rest at the Greenwood Cemetery in Minong. Due to the current health concerns of the nation, there will sadly be no public service or visitation.
If desired, memorials may be made in Kay’s name to the Maple Ridge Care Center Interior Courtyard Improvement Project, Maple Ridge Care Center, 510 First St., Spooner, WI 54801.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for Kay’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
