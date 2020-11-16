Kathryn Hills-Arnsdorf

Kathryn L. Hills-Arnsdorf, 59, passed away at her home on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, with her family by her side.
Kathryn was born in Shell Lake on October 23, 1961, to George and Barbara Hills. She was the youngest of five and often accused of being spoiled.
Kathryn attended Spooner High School. She married Jon Olson, her best friend, and later divorced and moved to Eau Claire in 1987. Kathryn worked as a manager in various places around Eau Claire.
Kathryn enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and many friends. Kathryn’s contagious laughter and never-ending smile will be missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her significant other, Steven Bucklew of Eau Claire; three children, Tara (Tom) Michels of Augusta, Carrie (Tamaraly) Olson of Eau Claire, and Misti Olson of Eau Claire. Also by her seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Kyler, Shay Michels, Phoenix, Isis, Madeline, and Samuel; brother, Clyde (Sandra) Hills of Farwell, Michigan; sisters, Debby (Wayne) Slaughter of Prineville, Oregon, Dorothy Hills of Spooner, and Mary (Bob) Zehm of Spooner; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Kathryn is proceeded in death by her parents; nephews, Dennis Jr. and Mathew Boyd; brother-in-law, Dennis Boyd; and by many aunts and uncles.
Memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum). Facemasks will be required to enter the facility. A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. (prior to the visitation) and will be livestreamed on the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook Page. Burial will be held in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
To express condolences online: www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
