Kathryn Elizabeth Reinhart

Born Kathryn Elizabeth Rounce, November 27, 1930, Cumberland, WI; parents: Everett and Pasquale Rounce (deceased), Shell Lake, WI; brother: Joseph Rounce (deceased); married: Darrel (David) Reinhart, August 18, 1951, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Shell Lake, WI; survived by 5 children: David (Barbara) Reinhart, Naples, FL; Thomas (Anne) Reinhart, LaCrosse, WI;  James (Joni) Reinhart, Naples, FL; Jane (Eric) Baruch, Naples, FL; and Mary (Tom) Butler, Shell  Lake, WI. Kathryn was blessed with 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild (and counting).

Kathryn (“Kak”) worked as an elementary school teacher for over 30 years after graduating from University of Wisconsin (Superior) in 1951, the year she married Darrel and joined him in  Norfolk, VA, where he was serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After leaving Norfolk, Kak and Darrel moved briefly to Shell Lake, WI, then on to Minong, WI, where Darrel ran a grocery and meat market, above which they made their home and gave birth to 3 boys. They moved from Minong to Wausau, WI, in the fifties when Darrel went to work for International Milling. Kak kept busy teaching, raising 3 boys and giving birth to twin girls, Mary and Jane. In 1963, the family moved again, this time to Duluth, MN, where Darrel was employed by Arrowhead Grocers, Kak continued to teach, and the challenge of raising 5 kids continued on. In 1970, the family moved to Menominee, MI, when Darrel took over operations of an IGA distribution center serving the U.P. and northern WI, and Kak continued her teaching, focusing on music education. In 1978, after 5 kids finished college, Kak and Darrel moved to the Milwaukee area, and in 1981 moved to St. Paul, MN, and in 1984 finally back to Shell Lake, where they established their summer home so popular with all the kids and grandkids. Kak and Darrel were blessed to spend almost 30 winters at their beloved residence in Naples, FL. In their last years, Kak and Darrel resided at Glenview Care Center in Shell Lake, where they were lovingly cared for, with Kak moving after Darrel’s death to the Eagle Crest Care Center in LaCrosse, WI, where she received wonderful care from amazing staff.  

