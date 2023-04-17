Kathryn Elizabeth Reinhart

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis County. In
Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price,
Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 928 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated river rises due to
rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is already occurring in the
advisory area.
- Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect
snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery
rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of blizzard conditions are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Born Kathryn Elizabeth Rounce, November 27, 1930, Cumberland, WI; parents: Everett and Pasquale Rounce (deceased), Shell Lake, WI; brother: Joseph Rounce (deceased); married: Darrel (David) Reinhart, August 18, 1951, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Shell Lake, WI; survived by 5 children: David (Barbara) Reinhart, Naples, FL; Thomas (Anne) Reinhart, LaCrosse, WI; James (Joni) Reinhart, Naples, FL; Jane (Eric) Baruch, Naples, FL; and Mary (Tom) Butler, Shell Lake, WI. Kathryn was blessed with 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild (and counting).
Kathryn (“Kak”) worked as an elementary school teacher for over 30 years after graduating from University of Wisconsin (Superior) in 1951, the year she married Darrel and joined him in Norfolk, VA, where he was serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After leaving Norfolk, Kak and Darrel moved briefly to Shell Lake, WI, then on to Minong, WI, where Darrel ran a grocery and meat market, above which they made their home and gave birth to 3 boys. They moved from Minong to Wausau, WI, in the fifties when Darrel went to work for International Milling. Kak kept busy teaching, raising 3 boys and giving birth to twin girls, Mary and Jane. In 1963, the family moved again, this time to Duluth, MN, where Darrel was employed by Arrowhead Grocers, Kak continued to teach, and the challenge of raising 5 kids continued on. In 1970, the family moved to Menominee, MI, when Darrel took over operations of an IGA distribution center serving the U.P. and northern WI, and Kak continued her teaching, focusing on music education. In 1978, after 5 kids finished college, Kak and Darrel moved to the Milwaukee area, and in 1981 moved to St. Paul, MN, and in 1984 finally back to Shell Lake, where they established their summer home so popular with all the kids and grandkids. Kak and Darrel were blessed to spend almost 30 winters at their beloved residence in Naples, FL. In their last years, Kak and Darrel resided at Glenview Care Center in Shell Lake, where they were lovingly cared for, with Kak moving after Darrel’s death to the Eagle Crest Care Center in LaCrosse, WI, where she received wonderful care from amazing staff.
