...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves up to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some gale force gusts will be possible
Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the strongest winds closest
to shore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Kathleen Proctor Gates, 79, of Duluth, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born on July 21, 1943, to George and Jean Gates.
Kathy received her master’s degree from the University of Nebraska. She worked at the University of Minnesota Mankato before opening and becoming a partner in the Human Effectiveness Institute. In 1983, she opened the Center for Psychological Health with Katherine Speare. Kathy moved to Wascott, WI, in 1987 and continued her psychology practice in Duluth until 2015, when she opened the Railway Expresso Coffee Shop and the Black Iris Art Gallery in Spooner. Kathy was an active church member at both Christ the King and Messiah Lutheran Churches in Mankato and at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Duluth. Full of love and expression, she is known as a leader, advocate, mentor and a great friend, impacting so many lives. She was passionate about nature in every way, and captured its beauty and essence through her photography. Kathy was a performer. She loved music and was an accomplished actor and director.
