Kathleen M. Fletcher

Kathleen M. Fletcher (nee Bertrand), age 79, of Trego, WI, formerly of Inver Grove Heights, MN, passed away after a short battle with cancer on November 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by parents, Cornelies & Lucille Bertrand; sister Bernie (Jerry) Franciscus; brother-in-law, Donald Fletcher. She is survived by husband of 57 years, Dave; sons, Scott & Greg (Pam); grandchildren, Scottie, Samantha & David Fletcher; sister Corrine (Tom) Kurysh; also several nieces, nephews & many friends. Kathy retired as a legal secretary for over 40 years with Felhaber Law Firm. She loved to garden, feed the wildlife & go to the casino. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation is 5-7 PM Wednesday, November 30, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, December 1, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St. E., Inver Grove Heights, with Visitation 10-11 AM prior to Mass. Interment, Acacia Park Cemetery, Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to support St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments