...BRIEF PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON...
A band of snow stretched from near Bigfork to Grand Rapids, MN to
Siren, WI at 1140 AM and was moving north-northeast at 25 mph.
Through 2 pm the band of snow will impact Grand Rapids, Hibbing,
Virginia, Floodwood, Duluth, Aitkin, McGregor, Moose Lake,
Hinckley, Cloquet, Superior, Solon Springs, Siren, Minong, and
Spooner. Roadways affected include US Highway between Cook, MN and
Spooner, WI, Minnesota Highway 210 between Duluth and Aitkin, US
Highway 2 between Grand Rapids and Duluth to Maple, WI, and I-35
between Duluth and Pine City.
Visibility as low as one-quarter mile and snow accumulation on
roads are expected. Be prepared for reduced visibility and snow
covered and slippery roads. Slow down and allow extra time when
traveling.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY LATE EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow remains possible. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 7 inches possible. Locally higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches
possible in Ashland and Iron counties.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday late evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Kathleen M. Fletcher (nee Bertrand), age 79, of Trego, WI, formerly of Inver Grove Heights, MN, passed away after a short battle with cancer on November 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by parents, Cornelies & Lucille Bertrand; sister Bernie (Jerry) Franciscus; brother-in-law, Donald Fletcher. She is survived by husband of 57 years, Dave; sons, Scott & Greg (Pam); grandchildren, Scottie, Samantha & David Fletcher; sister Corrine (Tom) Kurysh; also several nieces, nephews & many friends. Kathy retired as a legal secretary for over 40 years with Felhaber Law Firm. She loved to garden, feed the wildlife & go to the casino. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation is 5-7 PM Wednesday, November 30, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, December 1, at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St. E., Inver Grove Heights, with Visitation 10-11 AM prior to Mass. Interment, Acacia Park Cemetery, Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to support St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
