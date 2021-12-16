Kathleen Hanson

Kathleen F. Hanson passed away too soon, at the age of 78, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Maple Ridge Care Center, Spooner. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many who will miss her dearly.
Kathy spent 44 terrific years traveling through life with her husband, Al. They created two homes, two careers, two children each, and a car club in Kenosha, Wisconsin, before retiring to Al’s family farm in Spooner, Wisconsin.
Kathy once said, “All I ever wanted was to be a mother,” and she was amazing at it. Her devotion to her children (Debra and David, with Dale Pfaff) and her step-children (Cheryl and David) was only outdone by that to her grandchildren: Thryn and George (Debra Fitzpatrick and Lisa Miller); Izzy, Ali and Spencer (David Pfaff and Julie Woodzicka); Rachel, Liz and Brandon (David and Jill Hanson); and Natasha, Sean, Evan and Brianna (Cheryl and Glen Peting).
Family was important to Kathy, her sisters Marie Tsuchiya and Jan Klemm (Rudy) and her brother Don Haase (Judy). They spent many, many holidays and important life events together with their spouses and children (Brian, Laura, Eileen, Mike, Paul, Anne and Randy).
They grew up in Mount Clemens, Michigan, with their parents, George and Virginia (Ginny) Bridgett (Fitz Patrick) Haase, and attended St. Mary’s High School.
Kathy was blessed with a bonus family when she became part of the Hanson clan, enjoying time with Al’s brothers and sister and their families (Troy and Kathy, Ken and Pam, Rick and Linda, Bruce and Tammy, Mike, Joanne and Larry).
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Judy, brothers-in-law Ken and Mike, and nephew Stephan Haase.
Wherever Kathy spent time she gathered many friends, drawn to her gentle friendly nature, quiet strength, great smile and famous brownies: during her 27 years at ATC Leasing, a large trucking company, where she became the first female director at the company; at countless car shows around the Midwest; and through her active involvement with the “Ladies of Highway O,” the local food pantry, TOPS, and the Spooner Senior Center.
Birds and animals were also drawn to Kathy, sensing her great, lifelong love for them. She took in countless stray cats and nurtured several birds back to life.
There is so much of Kathy’s life to celebrate. So that friends and family – far and wide – can safely join, a party will be held in the spring. If you wish to honor Kathy, her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Spooner Senior Center (402 Oak St., Spooner, WI 54801).
