Kathie Reiten, 69, of Cameron and formerly of Rice Lake and Shell Lake, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake. Kathie lived with Huntington’s disease for the last 15 years but it did not diminish her joy for life, as she continued to bring smiles to those around her.
Kathie Mae Mortensen was born on March 31, 1952, to Lawrence and Ellen (Bartels) Mortensen of rural Shell Lake, WI. She attended Bashaw Valley Elementary School, Shell Lake schools and graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1970. Kathie was active in band, choir and 4-H. After High School she attended WITC-Rice Lake and graduated with an Associate Degree in Marketing in 1972. In 1972 Kathie was awarded the State Outstanding Female Student of the Year Award for the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) for Wisconsin.
Kathie worked for Herberger’s in Rice Lake after graduation from WITC and had the distinct opportunity to spend a summer on a work-study program in a camp store in Glacier National Park, Montana. She then resumed her duties at Herberger’s and became department head of the discount women’s wear department. Later, after raising two wonderful children, Kathie worked as a dental assistant and several retail jobs including sales associate at Walmart.
While at Herberger’s Kathie met and soon married the “love of her life,” Dick Reiten. They were married in Rice Lake, WI, on April 26, 1975. They continued to live in Rice Lake until retiring to Cameron, WI, in 2004.
Kathie Reiten is survived by her husband, Dick, a daughter Amie (Mike) Beckel, a son Rick (Lindsay) Reiten, a sister-in-law Marilyn Reiten, a brother-in-law David Schultz and 2 grandchildren, Autumn Beckel and Anya Reiten. She is also survived by one aunt, Marie Hilbilink, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her only sister, Karen Schultz, 5 brothers-in-law, 3 sisters-in-law and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 2PM Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Campia, WI, Rev. Ralph Marquardt officiating, with interment in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held from 1230-2PM Sunday at the church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to go to the Huntington’s Disease Society Of America.
