Karl Deutsch of Spooner passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, five days before his 90th birthday. Karl was born in Kovin, Yugoslavia, to Simon and Elisabeth Deutsch.
He was a coal miner and was married to Irmgard Hoffmann on August 7, 1953. Together they immigrated to the USA and lived in Illinois. After working different jobs and helping others to immigrate, they moved to Chicago. There he purchased large apartment buildings, and their tenants became like family. Then Karl and Irma purchased Andree’s Resort and moved to Big McKenzie Lake near Spooner.
Their retirement home on Big McKenzie gave Karl room for a large garden from which he generously shared his produce. Fishing was another hobby that often found him catching the most fish in the boat. He enjoyed playing games, feeding the birds, and could build or repair anything.
Karl was very proud to become a US citizen on December 14, 2000.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
Karl will be greatly missed by his wife of 66 years, Irma; family in Germany; and dear friends around the USA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.