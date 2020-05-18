Karl Deutsch

Karl Deutsch of Spooner passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, five days before his 90th birthday. Karl was born in Kovin, Yugoslavia, to Simon and Elisabeth Deutsch.

He was a coal miner and was married to Irmgard Hoffmann on August 7, 1953. Together they immigrated to the USA and lived in Illinois. After working different jobs and helping others to immigrate, they moved to Chicago. There he purchased large apartment buildings, and their tenants became like family. Then Karl and Irma purchased Andree’s Resort and moved to Big McKenzie Lake near Spooner.

Their retirement home on Big McKenzie gave Karl room for a large garden from which he generously shared his produce. Fishing was another hobby that often found him catching the most fish in the boat. He enjoyed playing games, feeding the birds, and could build or repair anything.

Karl was very proud to become a US citizen on December 14, 2000.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

Karl will be greatly missed by his wife of 66 years, Irma; family in Germany; and dear friends around the USA.

