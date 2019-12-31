June Fischer

June Nadine Fischer
June Nadine (Peterson) Fischer passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
June was born in rural Minnesota on June 28, 1930. Her parents were Frank and Ruth Peterson. She joined four older siblings, Nydia, Merrill, Roland, and Amy, and had one younger sister, Mary, who followed her to complete the family. There were many others that her family took in for a time during the Depression who became a part of her family as well.
She grew up in various areas in rural Minnesota and graduated from Waterville High School. She attended college at St Catherine’s University to study nursing. Before she was able to finish her education, love interrupted her life and she left college to marry Walter Fischer on April 28, 1950. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage before Walt passed away on May 14, 2009. In their marriage they shared family with four children: Christine (Lloyd), Steven (Jane Neuharth), James (Lou), and Carol (Ed).
The first half of their marriage was spent living in Morristown, Minnesota. Walt managed a grain elevator for GTA. When their youngest child was old enough to go to school, June became the secretary at the grain elevator. This led to sharing work and life for the rest of their working years.
In 1972, Walt and June purchased a beverage distributing business, Spooner Bottling, in Spooner. They moved to Spooner and once again worked together with Walt managing the business sales and June doing the bookwork and accounting. In 1992, they retired and sold the business to their sons. In their retirement they moved to their home on Shell Lake, where they enjoyed being out on the lake, entertaining friends, and traveling extensively around the country.
June loved to cook and bake, making melt-in-your-mouth treats, the best pie crust, and frying fish like no one else could. She was a master of language, loved crossword puzzles, and retained knowledge from all the things she read and experienced and enjoyed sharing this knowledge. She was an avid bowler for many years, bowling in three different leagues, and enjoyed her friendships with all her teammates and her travels to tournaments held around the state of Wisconsin.
She was a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was active in her church and enjoyed congregations of Bethlehem Lutheran in Morristown, Minnesota, and Faith Lutheran in Spooner.
As her family grew, she had six grandchildren: Joy (Craig), Mark, Andy, Teri, Jill (Michael), and Hayley; and three great-grandchildren: Samantha, Cole, and Amber. She enjoyed spending time with them and travel she got to experience through their eyes.
June resided at Glenview Assisted Living in Shell Lake for the past year and was cared for by loving people who helped to make her comfortable and shared her stories and company.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walt; son, Steven; son-in-law, Ed; her parents, Frank and Ruth Peterson; and four siblings, Nydia, Merrill, Roland, and Amy.
She will be greatly missed by her family.
The funeral service will be on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner with services by Pastor Brent Berkesch. Visitation will be at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. preceding the services. Burial will be at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared with June’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
