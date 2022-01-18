June Dodge

June Elizabeth (Conklin) Dodge, 86, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, at her home in Spooner, Wisconsin, under the care of Home Hospice and her family.
She was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, to Elmer Conklin and Arlene (Edwards) Conklin. She graduated from Hayward High School in 1953 and St. Paul Bible College (Crown College) with honors in 1992.
June considered herself a professional homemaker, baking bread, canning, sewing, frugal shopping, and keeping a tidy home. While raising her children she often opened her home to neighbors, friends, and relatives. When her children were in school she opened a home daycare and enjoyed those fond memories her entire life.
June was a deeply devoted mother, generously giving to her children and their families. In later years she became an avid quilter, completing numerous personalized quilts and crocheting nearly 100 blankets for new babies in her church. She loved Jesus with all her heart and was excited to join Him in her heavenly home.
June is survived by her children, David (Dawn) Dodge of Trego, Wisconsin, Ray (Carla) Dodge of Galveston, Texas, Sandy (Dan) Gruhlke of Monticello, Minnesota, Sarah (Kerry) Wicklander of Eagan, Minnesota, Cathy (Marvin) Jacobs of Spooner, Wisconsin; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jack (Carol) Conklin of Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother Robert S. Conklin.
Services and burial are unknown at this time. Memorials can be sent directly to Spooner Wesleyan Church, 1100 W. Maple St., Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.