Julia Wagner

Julia Burkett Wagner, 80, of Spooner passed on Friday, May 1, 2020, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
Julia was born on November 27, 1939, to Herman and Dessie Denton. Julia along with her twin brother, Jack, and her seven other brothers and sisters grew up in Rochester, Indiana.
In 1958, Julia met Tommy J. Burkett and they were married October 31, 1958, in Athens, Indiana. After being married Julia and Tommy moved to Akron, Indiana, to run a dairy farm. While they lived in Akron, they were blessed with three children: Kelly, Jeff, and Amy. In 1974 they welcomed their fourth child, baby Michael, but were tragically saddened when he was born premature.
In 1972 they moved their young family to Spooner. While in Spooner, they owned and operated A&H grocery store for five years. Then in 1977 they ran Voyager Village Country Club for the following five years. Julia then moved to Birchwood to run a grocery store with her companion, John Wagner.
Julia later spent time in Green Bay where she was able to enjoy her grandchildren and later returned to Spooner where she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and time at the senior center playing cards with her family and friends.
The most cherished memory of Julia’s friends and family will be her amazing voice and love of singing. “We will carry Julia in our hearts and be reminded of her strength, compassion, and steadfast love for her family,” the family said.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Kelly (Bob) Carlson, Jeff (Denean) Burkett, and Amy (Arvid) Johnson; grandchildren, Chad Carlson, Shannon (Rob) Grindell, Briana (Seth) Holubar, Aaron Carlson, Jake (Abbie) Johnson, Kirby (Tom) Matton, and Ben (Kelly) Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Zoe, Reese, Ella, Owen, Cole, Rowan, John, Fitz, Chelsea, Jase, Willa, Wren, Finley, Quinn, and Hadley; and other relatives and friends.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; her infant son, Michael; and siblings, Virginia, Bob, Jim, Joe, Bill, Erma, June, and Jack.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
