Judy Hills, 81, went home to sing with the angels on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, after a battle with dementia.
Judy was born on March 9, 1940, in Spooner to Gordon and Marion (nee Whitehead) Casler, where she grew up on a dairy farm in the Spooner area.
Judy graduated from Spooner High School in 1958. She then went on to Barron County Normal School for a teaching degree. Judy met and married Donald Hills on November 11, 1961, in Spooner. Judy and Don owned and operated Don’s Standard in Rice Lake for 38 years and actively participated in the Rice Lake Community. Judy was an active member of the Moose Lodge and Elks Club.
She enjoyed bowling, painting, ceramics, visiting with family and friends, and road trips around the United States. Her sense of humor, love, and cuddles will be greatly missed.
Judy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald Hills, at home; daughters, Denise (Brad) Kaiser of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sherri Hills of Rice Lake, and Jean Hills of Rice Lake; grandchildren, Chris (Bev) Kaiser of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nicole (John) Picarella of St. Louis, Missouri, Hunter, Autumn, and Tanner Koltunski, and step-grandson Joshua Ladd of Rice Lake; great-grandchildren Alexis, Marissa, Anna, Johnny Picarella, Adianna, Miguel, Joshua, and Romeo Kaiser; great-great-grandchildren, Nina Jordan and Eleanor Bequette; sisters-in-law, Deannna, Bev, and Vickie; many nieces and nephews; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Richard, Gene, Jerry, Jon, and Sharalee Casler; and a very special “son,” Thomas Lemler.
The family would like to thank Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake for their outstanding care of Judy.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service. Entombment will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, at a later date.
