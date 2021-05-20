Judy Andrea

Judy B. Andrea, 94, of Spooner died on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake.
She was born on June 18, 1926, in Chicago to William and Florence (Wilkes) Booth with the birth name Juliette Nancy Booth, but always known as Judy B. She lived at Hoinville Hills until 1938 when she moved to Spooner, where she was a lifetime resident.
Judy was married to Eugene (Gene) Andrea on October 4, 1945. She was employed in many businesses but spent 17 years running Andrea’s Fairway with Gene and brother-in-law Bill.
She also spent 16 years as deputy city clerk-treasurer of the city of Spooner.
Judy was active with her community, United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, and Spooner Housing Authority. She loved to travel, spend time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many lifelong friends.
She is survived by her sister, Pat Schue; children, Mark (Marj) of Spooner and Lee (Patti) Saugatuck, Michigan; son-in-law, Steve Hanford, Spooner; grandchildren, Gina Hove (Zac) Hudson, Jennifer Andrea, Spooner, Blake Andrea (Mikaela), Holland, Michigan, Ashley Andrea, Leonard, Michigan, Kylee Andrea, Douglas, Michigan, Kati Stumph (Chad), Spooner, and Jodi Benacka (Jason), Chicago; great-grandchildren, Phoenix Stariha Andrea, Spooner, Isabella and Charlotte Hove, Hudson, Jolene and Cormac Andrea, Holland, Michigan, Jay Andrea, Douglas, Michigan, and Gloria and Jenna Stumph, Spooner.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, on July 23, 1992; daughter, Lynn, on June 8, 2014; brother, Charles Booth; and parents, William and Florence Booth.
Memorials may be made to Spooner United Methodist Church or St. Croix Hospice, Frederic, WI.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 7, at 3 p.m. at Spooner Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Hqy. 70 in Spooner, where her ashes will be buried next to Gene.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Judy’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.