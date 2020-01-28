Judith Kunkel

Judith MaryAnn Kunkel, 79, Spooner, passed away on Friday, January, 24, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Judith was born on May 21, 1940, to George and Jessie (Van Heesch) Leonhard in Ladysmith. She attended Servite High School in Ladysmith and graduated in 1958.
Judy married Gary Kunkel on July 9, 1960, in Ladysmith. They resided in many places, including Hixton, Marathon, and Ladysmith. She worked various jobs including the A & P; Montgomery Wards in Ladysmith, with her sister, Jean (Walt) Doughty; bartended multiple places; and finished at Artisans in Glen Flora.
She enjoyed cooking, bingo, watching game shows and March Madness, taking care of her dog, Boo Boo, and was a Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan.
Judy is survived by two sons, Kurt (Dena) Kunkel, of Spooner, and Keith (Lori) Kunkel of Monticello, Illinois; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild; and one sister, Jean Doughty of Ladysmith, and one brother, George (Tina Sokolowski) Leonhard of Weston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jessie Leonhard; three brothers, Paul (Dorothy) Leonhard, Jim (Lorraine) (Bonnie) Leonhard, and Tom (Betty) Leonhard; three sisters, Jane (Joe) Laub, Mary (Ron) Barfknecht, and Helen (Ed) Swanson; and three brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at noon at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Spooner Veterans Cemetery in the spring.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Judy’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.