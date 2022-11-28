Judith Ann Scharber-Sigmund

...BRIEF PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON...
A band of snow stretched from near Bigfork to Grand Rapids, MN to
Siren, WI at 1140 AM and was moving north-northeast at 25 mph.
Through 2 pm the band of snow will impact Grand Rapids, Hibbing,
Virginia, Floodwood, Duluth, Aitkin, McGregor, Moose Lake,
Hinckley, Cloquet, Superior, Solon Springs, Siren, Minong, and
Spooner. Roadways affected include US Highway between Cook, MN and
Spooner, WI, Minnesota Highway 210 between Duluth and Aitkin, US
Highway 2 between Grand Rapids and Duluth to Maple, WI, and I-35
between Duluth and Pine City.
Visibility as low as one-quarter mile and snow accumulation on
roads are expected. Be prepared for reduced visibility and snow
covered and slippery roads. Slow down and allow extra time when
traveling.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY LATE EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow remains possible. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 7 inches possible. Locally higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches
possible in Ashland and Iron counties.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday late evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Judith A. Scharber-Sigmund, age 78, of Sarona, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home.
Judith Ann was born June 25, 1944, in Spooner, WI, the daughter of Keith and Ruby (Sutter) Lewis. She was raised in Spooner and graduated from high school there in 1962. Judy moved to Minneapolis, MN, where she started training to become a nurse but then changed her direction and became a records technician. Judy began work for Abbott Northwestern Hospital and then went to work for Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus. Judy was joined in marriage to Richard Scharber and together they lived in Blaine, MN. Judy continued to work as a records technician and would work in this field for over thirty years. Richard and Judy were looking to move to Spooner, WI, when Richard passed away in 1988. Judy purchased a cabin in Spooner in 1989 and made Spooner her home in 1995. On April 22, 1995, Judy was joined in marriage to Allen G. Sigmund in Spooner. Judy enjoyed knitting and would often knit scarves for those in need. She attended the Wesleyan Church in Spooner, WI, and was a part of its knitting group.
