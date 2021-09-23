Joyce Moyer

Joyce C. Moyer, 64, of Spooner passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake.

Joyce was born on January 1, 1957, in Shell Lake to Duke Moyer and Carol Petz. Joyce was a wonderful caretaker who never let anyone leave her home hungry or empty handed. She loved the country life, music, crocheting, and her pets. Most of all Joyce loved her family. She dedicated her life to her two sons, and her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughter.

Joyce was survived by her sons, John Hackman and Hank (Emily) Hackman, and her granddaughter, Henny Hackman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Moyer; and her infant brother, Duke Moyer Jr.

