Joyce Marie Mortier

Joyce Marie Mortier, age 93, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on June 7th.  

Joyce was born June 3rd, 1930, in Stockholm, South Dakota, to Lloyd and Matie Cook. She married Ralph Mortier in 1949 in Spooner, Wisconsin, where they raised their four children. 

