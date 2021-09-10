Joyce Alice Engle Kapp passed away in Spooner on September 6, 2021.
Joyce was born on April 21, 1949, the daughter of John and Marie Engle of Spooner.
She is survived by daughter Teri (George) Abraham; three grandchildren, Georgie, Thomas, and Lilly of Keller, Texas; brother, Jack Engle, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Gene Engle, Streamwood, Illinois; sisters, Diana (William) Engle Kirsch, Bartlett, Illinois, and Carol Engle Pestal, Onalaska; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Thomas Engle.
