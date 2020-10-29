Joyce Borum-Caffee

Joyce P. Borum-Caffee passed from this life on October 13, 2020.
She was born Joyce Erma Phillipsen on January 27, 1916, in Haugen to William B. Phillipsen and Eva M. Skinvik Phillipsen.
Joyce’s most precious memories were of the family’s dairy farm near Rice Lake. She was the eldest of four children, belonged to Stanfold Lutheran Church, attended a one-room rural grade school, and graduated Rice Lake High School at age 16. Being more than proficient at shorthand and typing, she began work at the Barron County courthouse immediately.
Joyce married Homer H. Borum in 1939. Three daughters, Joy, Fern, and Jean, arrived over the next seven years. The family resided in Eau Claire, attending Lake Street Methodist Church. In 1953 Joyce returned to her professional life as a stenographer within a law office. About 1960 Joyce established herself as the most sought-after independent court reporter. She traveled the Midwest recording depositions. She continued working until retiring at age 72.
The Spooner golf course became a favorite pastime. At that time Joyce relocated to Dunn Lake near Spooner where she attended Trinity Lutheran Church during the summer months. Winters have been spent in Scottsdale, Arizona, attending Bethany Lutheran Church. The Continental and Coronado golf courses in Scottsdale gave her great happiness and some success. Forever a Green Bay Packer fan, Joyce has sometimes worn her jersey to Sunday services.
Joyce is remembered as having provided a home to many. Aunts, uncles, cousins, and children of friends were continuously in residence with the family. When the nest was empty, she welcomed a family displaced by war. The Hong family of McLean, Virginia, mourn the loss of their Grandma Borum.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Joy (Jack Dyer) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Fern (Steve Riedel) of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Jean (Dennis Dingmann) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Sandra (Pres Seckel) of Palm Harbor, Florida; 11 grandchildren, Reid, Phillip, Mark, Meg, Augusta, Holly, Cindy, Susan, Cherie, Sean, and Cheryl; and 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Wilma, Fern, and Wilferd. Also preceding are her husband, Homer; grandson, Christian; and son-in-law, Jack. Joyce was later married to Mahlon Caffee, now deceased.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no services.
Any remembrances are requested to Bethany Lutheran Church, Scottsdale Arizona, and St. Mary’s Food Bank, Phoenix, Arizona.
