Joyce Bascombe

Joyce Marie Bascombe (Moore), 81, went into the Lord’s arms on October 28, 2020, after a 16-year battle from a stroke which severely controlled her mobility. However, this never stopped her from enjoying and loving her family.

Joyce was born in a log cabin on a farm in Evergreen Township to Clifford and Irma Moore on December 4, 1938.

Joyce married the love of her life, Larry Bascombe, and moved to Zion, Illinois. Joyce loved being a homemaker and raising her three children. She retired after 17 years working at Cherry Electric and moved back to her birthplace on the family farm in Spooner.

Joyce loved the simple things in life, especially the changes of the seasons, gardening, sewing, puzzles, or simply drinking coffee on the back deck while watching hummingbirds, orioles, and deer. Most of all, she enjoyed playing card games with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Bascombe, of 62 years; two daughters, Terri (Mark) Stofferahn and Connie (Richard) Boren; one son, Randy (Dawn) Bascombe; and eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private for the immediate family. Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Joyce’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

