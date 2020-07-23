Joyce Ahrens

Joyce Elaine Scholl Ahrens, 93, of Shell Lake, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.

Joyce was born on March 3, 1927, in Milton. She was the daughter of Lyle and Nellie (Green) Scholl. She went to Milton Union School and graduated in 1946. She married Donald Ahrens on June 10, 1950.

She was a member of First United Church in Beloit and then First Methodist Church in Shell Lake after she moved to Shell Lake in 2014.

She is survived by her sons, Steve (Eileen) Ahrens of Sarona and Dennis (Melissa) Ahrens of Spooner; and a sister, Jean Farmer of Edgerton. Joyce loved all her eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and her parents, Lyle and Nellie.

Due to the present circumstances, a private family funeral service was held and interment was in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, Illinois.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Joyce’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

