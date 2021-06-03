Joseph Lee Cavalieri, 84, of Trego, died at home on May 27, 2021. Joe was born on November 2, 1936, in Iron Mountain, Michigan.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Elaine; four stepdaughters, Michelle, Janine (Alex Bauert), Beth (Tommy Yasger), and Sandy; eight grandchildren, Nik, Courtney, Ariana (Brandon), Latia, Ethan, Devin, Lucy, and Lexi; sister-in-law, Judie; beloved dogs, Cece and Teddi; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe (Cubby) and Ida; son, Steve; twin brother, James; and sisters, Gerri Piper and Joan Jordon.
Joe requested no funeral. Interment with Military Honors will on July 30, 2021, at noon at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of one’s choice in Joe’s name would be greatly appreciated, the family said.
Online memories and or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
