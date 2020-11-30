Jon Glynn, 59, of Springbrook Township, died at his home on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, surrounded by family.

A “Drive In” memorial service (family and friends will be asked to stay in their cars during the service that will be held outdoors) will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m., at The River Church in Minong with Pastor Ben Kidder officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery just south of Spooner.

A full obituary will appear in next week’s Spooner Advocate.

