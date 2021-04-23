Jon Almer, 81, of the town of Minong, died suddenly at Spooner Health on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Jon was born on September 20, 1939, in Superior to Arthur and Mildred (Little) Almer. He was the third of five children, baptized as an infant at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Billings Park, and he attended Peter Cooper Public School through eighth grade and graduated from Central High School.
Jon served in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1957 and was called into active duty during the Berlin Crisis. He was honorably discharged in July of 1962.
On February 15, 1969, Jon was united in marriage to Lavonne Dudsic in Webster, South Dakota. After their marriage, the couple lived in Borea, just outside Superior, before moving to Wascott in 1986, and finally to the town Minong in 2007.
Jon was an over-the-road truck driver for nearly 40 years, starting his career at Kenworth Motor Truck Company in Seattle, Washington, and mostly for Ruan Trucking in Superior. Due to a work-related accident, he took an early retirement.
While living in Wascott, Jon was an active member of the Wascott Fire Department, town constable, and was a first responder for the Gordon-Wascott Ambulance. Jon was a baptized member of The River Wesleyan Church in Minong.
Jon was devoted to his wife and family and had a great love for his pets, especially his cat Babe and dog Toby.
Jon is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lavonne; six children, Nancy (Faye) Rishavy of Owatonna, Minnesota, Rob (Heather) Almer of Minong, Kristen Almer of Apache Junction, Arizona, Tom (Christine) Treviranus of Hawthorne, Trisha (Chris) Young of Solon Springs, and Michelle (Chad) Barth of Minong; 18 grandchildren, Stephanie, Brandon, Andrew, Stephanie, Jeffrey, Jessie, Hunter, Anastazia, Danny, Natasha, Kelly, Jessie, Trevor, Courtney, Dillon, Emalee, Dakota, and Mason; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Nancy) Almer of Gordon; and sister, Joan (Jack) Hagewood of Chico, California.
Jon is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Logan Almer; brothers, Robert and Donald; and stepfather, Hugh McDonald.
A Celebration of Jon’s life will be held on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m. at The River Church in Minong with Pastor Ben Kidder officiating. Interment with Military Honors will occur at a later date at the Wascott Cemetery.
Online memories and or condolences may be left at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
