Jolene Dorothy Denotter

Jolene Dorothy Denotter, 63, of Webster passed away peacefully, February 2, 2023, after a long battle with cancer at Lakeview Medical Center, Rice Lake, Wi. She was born January 26, 1960, in Siren, WI, to Wendell and Virginia (Hertel) Denotter.

She is survived by her sisters: Janice Denotter of Webster, Wendy Denotter of Spooner, Gayle (Rick) Atkinson of Hertel; brothers: Dale (Angie) Denotter of Clayton and Wendell Denotter Jr. of Las Vegas, NV; nieces: Tammy (Brad) Kerr, Sydney Atkinson, Emma Denotter; nephews: Lucas Denotter and Daniel Atkinson; many cousins, other family, dear friends and her best friend, her kitty, Sweetie Petie.

