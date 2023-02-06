...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Mainly snow with a wintry mix of freezing rain or rain
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected and
ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett and
Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions during the evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Jolene Dorothy Denotter, 63, of Webster passed away peacefully, February 2, 2023, after a long battle with cancer at Lakeview Medical Center, Rice Lake, Wi. She was born January 26, 1960, in Siren, WI, to Wendell and Virginia (Hertel) Denotter.
She is survived by her sisters: Janice Denotter of Webster, Wendy Denotter of Spooner, Gayle (Rick) Atkinson of Hertel; brothers: Dale (Angie) Denotter of Clayton and Wendell Denotter Jr. of Las Vegas, NV; nieces: Tammy (Brad) Kerr, Sydney Atkinson, Emma Denotter; nephews: Lucas Denotter and Daniel Atkinson; many cousins, other family, dear friends and her best friend, her kitty, Sweetie Petie.
