Joleen Clement

Joleen Ardis Clement, 64, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, away on August 5, 2020, at the Peppi’s House in Tuscon, Arizona.

She was born on August 24, 1955, to Herbert and Eleanor (Nickell) Jeska in Saint Paul. She graduated high school from Concordia Academy in Roseville, Minnesota. Joleen worked as a customer service associate for Ace Hardware, extending her love and knowledge of gardening to the community.

Some of her favorite pasttimes were crocheting, gardening, reading, and spending time with friends and family. Jo also loved spending time with her multiple and varied animals.

Joleen is survived by her three children, Louis (Jessica) Vanderbeek of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Joseph (Laci Greene) Clement of Spooner; Alia (Dean) Nielsen of Britt, Iowa; her brother, LeRoy Jeska of Roberts; and grandchildren, Mariah, Michayla, Joshua, Ellisia, Gabe, Reagan, and Katalina.

Joleen was preceded in death by both parents; her sister, Barbara Cutrone; and brother, Lester Jeska.

A Celebration of Life service will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute: www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.

