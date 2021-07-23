Johnnie P. Winchester, 74, a resident of Spooner, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.

Johnnie was born in Missouri to Bill and Mamie Winchester. He lived in Illinois for many years and was united in marriage to Lynda (Stumph) Winchester. The couple moved to Wisconsin where he spent the remainder of his time.

Johnnie is survived by his stepson, David Winchester; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a sister.

At this time, no formal services are planned. Online memories and or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

